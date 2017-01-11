year in review

I'm back from the holidays! Also, back from my usual bout of holiday illness. Ugh.
I saw a few weeks ago that Silver Fox had posted her 12 months of Looking for Detachment. The rules for the meme (originally from Drugmonkey) are simple: post the link and first sentence from the first blog entry for each month of the past year.
2016 was a bit of a bust for posts here, but heck, here goes. Once again, if my first sentence is an apology for not posting, it gets skipped.
January: This is the time of year that I usually do my monthly recap of the
year/monthly meme, where I post the first sentence of the first post of
each month.
February: You can get a sense for how my February has been going from the dream I had this morning.
(long, long break)
September: I am not in a position to be observing or participating in routine environmental work on a regular basis.
October: I was looking back through my paltry list of blog posts this year, and the post on smartphones reminded me of this post regarding tablet usage in the field.
November: This is the natural follow-up to my previous post on solid waste storage.
December: Now that it's the beginning of December, it's about the time to start worrying about ice cubes.
Ok, on to a more consistently-posting 2016!
